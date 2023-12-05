Priyanka Chopra Falls Prey To Deepfake After Alia Bhatt & Rashmika Mandanna, FAKE Audio Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra becomes the latest celebrity after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kajol to fall prey to deepfake. A morphed video is currently doing the rounds on the internet, which features the actress promoting 'investment projects.'

The original audio was taken from YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps podcast, and replaced with a fake brand promotion. The actress is heard saying, "Hi all, my name is Priyanka Chopra. I am an actress, model, and singer, and in 2023, I earned 10,000 Lakh. In addition to films and song, I make contributions to various investment projects."

"I would like to recomment the project of my good friend her name is Ruchi Bhalla. You can earn up to 300,000 rupees per week. All you need to do is subscribe to her Telegram channel and follow her instructions write to her that you came from me. And you will receive individual condition," the actress can be heard saying.

Priyanka Chopra is yet to react to the fake audio.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently visited Mumbai, India for the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The Bajirao Mastani actress is the Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. Next, Chopra will be seen in the action film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She also has Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.