Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3?

A few months ago, Bollywood lovers were taken by surprise after Farhan Akhtar announced the third film in Shah Rukh Khan's much-loved Don franchise, but with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Ever since the announcement, rumour mills have been buzzing with different names for the female lead in the film, and looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas might just make her smashing comeback into the franchise and Bollywood with Don 3.

As per latest reports, Akhtar, who has also helmed the first two installments of Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has now approached PeeCee for Don 3.

PeeCee played the role of the lethal Roma Bhagat, aka SRK's 'Junglee Billi' in Don and Don 2, and the makers of Don 3 have now approached her, asking her to reprise her role of Roma in the upcoming film.

The report also stated that during PeeCee's recent visit to India, she held some meetings with the makers of Don 3, however, nothing concrete has been announced yet.

The makers are yet to make an officially announcement about the female lead of Don 3.

Read Also UNSEEN Pictures From Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Bash In Los Angeles

It is to be noted that Priyanka is quite close to Farhan, and she is also supposed to star in his directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The film was announced about two years ago, but there has been no development ever since. Reports had also claimed that PeeCee might not be a part of Jee Le Zaraa because of issues with her dates, but Zoya Akhtar had confirmed a few days ago that the film will go ahead with the cast that was announced.

Interestingly, if PeeCee gets on board Don 3, then it will be her third film with Ranveer. The first time they shared the screen was in Dil Dhadakne Do, in which the two played siblings.

In the same year (2015), Priyanka essayed the role of Ranveer's wife in Bajirao Mastani, and stole the show with her portrayal of Kashibai.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)