UNSEEN Pictures From Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Bash In Los Angeles 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party for friends and family in Los Angeles.
For the occasion, Priyanka wore a red velvet blouse with a white sheer sequinned lehenga. She also sported sindoor on her head.
She accessorised her look with flowers in her hair updo and some extravagant diamond jewellery.
Nick Jonas also stepped out in traditional attire. He wore a white kurta pajama set and paired it with a floral bandh gala jacket.
They were joined by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas who also arrived in an ethnic ensemble. He wore a royal blue sequinned kurta pajama set.
Nick and Priyanka set “couple goals” as they walked hand-in-hand post the festive affair as seen in the picture.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently visited India for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.
In the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in the project 'Heads Of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
