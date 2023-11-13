Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Hold Hands In Diwali Pictures With The Former's Family: SEE PHOTOS

Not one to shy away from revealing details about their relationship, lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have always engaged their respective fan following with pictures of the couple from different occasions where they can be seen bonding with the Roshan parivar.

Recently, the duo partied the night away at Duggu's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed bash where each family member turned up looking like a glorious Hollywood character.

In Hrithik's words, the family members came across as, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark!"

While Pashmina was of the opinion that Hrithik and Saba posed as Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda.

Now, with celebrities taking to the gram and sharing their Diwali festivities with fans, Hrithik and Saba too regaled netizens with beautiful pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

Sharing his post carrying two pictures, Hrithik extended festive greetings saying, "Happy Diwali beautiful people"

In the first picture, Hrithik and Saba can be seen holding hands and looking much in love. The picture also features Pashmina and her parents including music composer Rajesh Roshan. Hrithik is also joined by his parents mum Pinky and father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. His sister Sunaina can also be spotted.

HRITHIK AT THE WORK FRONT

The 49-year old handsome actor lent an extensive cameo in the post-credits scenes that followed in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. In 2024, the actor also has Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, which will see the Jodhaa Akbar actor team up with Deepika Padukone for the first time, on-screen. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

