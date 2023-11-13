 Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Hold Hands In Diwali Pictures With The Former's Family: SEE PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Hold Hands In Diwali Pictures With The Former's Family: SEE PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Hold Hands In Diwali Pictures With The Former's Family: SEE PHOTOS

The couple have had a lot to celebrate with the Roshan family in the past week

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Not one to shy away from revealing details about their relationship, lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have always engaged their respective fan following with pictures of the couple from different occasions where they can be seen bonding with the Roshan parivar.

Recently, the duo partied the night away at Duggu's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed bash where each family member turned up looking like a glorious Hollywood character.

In Hrithik's words, the family members came across as, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark!"

While Pashmina was of the opinion that Hrithik and Saba posed as Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda.

Check out highlights from Pashmina's bash below

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Go Retro And Vintage At Pashmina Roshan's Birthday Bash: PHOTOS
article-image

Now, with celebrities taking to the gram and sharing their Diwali festivities with fans, Hrithik and Saba too regaled netizens with beautiful pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

Sharing his post carrying two pictures, Hrithik extended festive greetings saying, "Happy Diwali beautiful people"

In the first picture, Hrithik and Saba can be seen holding hands and looking much in love. The picture also features Pashmina and her parents including music composer Rajesh Roshan. Hrithik is also joined by his parents mum Pinky and father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. His sister Sunaina can also be spotted.

Check out the post below.

Read Also
Mumbai: From Hrithik Roshan To Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Goes On Property Buying Spree; Exclusive...
article-image

HRITHIK AT THE WORK FRONT

The 49-year old handsome actor lent an extensive cameo in the post-credits scenes that followed in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. In 2024, the actor also has Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, which will see the Jodhaa Akbar actor team up with Deepika Padukone for the first time, on-screen. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan Calls Saba Azad His 'Home', Wishes Her Happy Birthday With Romantic Post
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Hold Hands In Diwali Pictures With The Former's Family: SEE PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Hold Hands In Diwali Pictures With The Former's Family: SEE PHOTOS

Zeenat Aman Shares Details About An Embarrassing Moment With Son Zahaan During Their Holiday In...

Zeenat Aman Shares Details About An Embarrassing Moment With Son Zahaan During Their Holiday In...

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Be 'Engaged By May' After They Kiss On Eras...

Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Be 'Engaged By May' After They Kiss On Eras...

Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's New Girlfriend

Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's New Girlfriend

PHOTO: Aadar Jain Makes Relationship Official With Alekha Advani After Breakup With Tara Sutaria

PHOTO: Aadar Jain Makes Relationship Official With Alekha Advani After Breakup With Tara Sutaria