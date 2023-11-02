Mumbai: From Hrithik Roshan To Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Goes On Property Buying Spree; Exclusive Details Inside

Mumbai | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: “With the luxury home sector booming there is a growing demand from Bollywood A-Listers, wealthy industrialists and loaded celebrities for prime bespoke properties to invest their moolah in”, Consultant Sanjay Sippy of Sippy Housing who specialises in these deals told the FPJ. He had sold Film Director Subhash Ghai’s 4500 sq ft area Penthouse in Nav Sonarbala Annex Building to Manoj Jain, Owner of Shanti Jewellers. Incidentally Karishma Kapoor was the brand Ambassador for Shanti Jewellers.

According to a report released by leading real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank on Wednesday, Mumbai now ranks 4th globally after Manila, Dubai and Shanghai in the price rise of Luxury homes and residential properties.

“Because of a growing demand and sales gaining momentum, the prices of luxury homes are also on the upswing’’, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank said.

Trend among A-listers

The trend among A-listers now is for huge sprawling luxurious homes with a beautiful sea-touching view complete with terrace and balcony, says Vijay Kandhari, Owner Kandhari Properties, a big ticket consultant who deals in prime real estate.

“The four most sought after addresses in Mumbai are Bandra Bandstand, Carter Road, Pali Hill and Mount Mary. And In Worli the demand is primarily for ‘Oberoi 360’ Towers where a lot of industrialists and now film star Shahid Kapoor have purchased homes. This property offers amenities like swimming pool, gardens, play areas, huge parking spaces, gyms and banquet halls which is not possible in Bandra-Juhu-Pali Hill zone because of paucity of space”, Kandhari pointed out.

According to Sippy, film stars want big ‘Bare Shell’ raw properties minus columns, beams and pillars because they want to design and customise their homes as per their taste and requirement. “Plus they want ‘high ceiling rooms’ complete with high tech security and privacy and ample car park space to house 8 to 10 cars!”.

Recently actress Jacqueline Fernandes had almost finalised a penthouse worth ₹25 crore in ‘Amazing Apts’, Madhu Park, Khar but eventually decided against it because it was not a ‘bare shell’ property that would have enabled her to design her home interiors as per her whims and fancies, Sippy who was cracking the deal told FPJ.

Desire for rented homes

Another trend visible now is of spacious rented homes. A lot of properties are going into redevelopment and film stars are getting comfortable with the idea of living in rented spaces.

“Also sometimes these celebs like a property very much and don’t mind renting it out for themselves. For instance, Actor Aamir Khan was living in a rented home for some years because he was very comfortable with that space,” Kandhari said.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too have rented a 8000 sq ft sea-touching home in Raj Mahal Apartments on Juhu Tara Road and are paying a rent of nearly ₹10 lakh per month, a consultant on condition of anonymity revealed.

Actress Kriti Sanon who was recently in the news for a ‘so-called’ property purchase has actually rented out and not purchased the said apartment in Sandhu Palace.

“She has recently moved in and is paying a rent of ₹10 lakh monthly”, the consultant said. Incidentally actor Sunil Shetty has bought a home in the same building and his daughter Athiya and her cricketer husband KL Rahul are reportedly staying here. Also several big pharma company owners are showing interest in rented premises.

Demand for bungalows going down

On the other hand, the demand for bungalows has gone down primarily because there are not many plots and bungalows available in the market. “That trend is over now” Kandhari maintained.

Details of Bollywood actors and actress’ recent purchased properties

Bollywood Star Hritik Roshan recently purchased a ₹100+ crore sprawling 18,000 sq ft Penthouse in Vartaman Apartments on Juhu Versova Road. He had initially finalised a fully furnished 14,000 sq ft ’Mansion in the Air’ property worth ₹140 crore in Juhu Circle before opting for the penthouse.

A-Lister couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchased a ₹100+ crore sea touching penthouse complete with 3 to 4 floors in Sagar Resham Building on Bandra Band Stand recently.

Film Star Alia Bhatt bought a ₹35 crore property in the same building Vastu where she is currently residing. Her Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Family Home- Krishna Raj Bungalow is under construction and the entire family including Neetu Singh will move in once it’s completed. The bungalow is being converted into a high rise building.

Model-actress Urvashi Rautela bought a ₹100 crore Bungalow in Juhu.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films too purchased a ₹100+ crore bespoke property in Rustomjee Parishram Apartments on Pali Hill. Actress Preity Zinta is reported to have invested in a property in the same building recently.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha moved in to her 4000 sq ft area sea view home in ’81 Aurette’ Apartment in Bandra Reclamation.

