Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Go Retro And Vintage At Pashmina Roshan's Birthday Bash: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad opted for classic vintage Hollywood appearances at cousin sister Pashmina Roshan's Hollywood themed birthday bash

Instagram: Hrithik Roshan and Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina, who makes her debut in the much-awaited sequel Ishq Vishk Reloaded turned 27 on November 10

The actress opted for a classic Hollywood look wearing a satin peach creation

Hrithik poses with his uncle and Pashmina's father Rajesh Roshan, who is also a celebrated music composer. The actor looked uber cool in a classic white shirt paired with pin-striped pants

We quite heart how the family is appearing as if straight out of the sets of The Great Gatsby

Indeed a candid and dramatic moment here as Pashmina and Saba recreate a scene with Hrithik's sister Sunaina

From the looks of it, Pashmina turned a year older in style, with the presence of her loved ones

