 Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mother Madhu Chopra Opens Up On Actor's Nose Surgery Gone Wrong, Says 'She Stayed Sober And Dedicated'
In a recent interview, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma also admitted that the Citadel star's botched up nose surgery cost her career dearly

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image

One of the most admirable qualities that fans deeply respect Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra for is their unabashed ability to be brutally honest.

In a recent interview with a leading Bollywood portal, Dr. Chopra admitted to PC going through an awry nose job that affected her career prospects. Mrs. Chopra opened up about how PC withdrew herself from social interactions and continued to keep her focus upon her career, hoping it would be revived. To quote her, she said, “In the old days, there used to be this toy, which would bounce back up if you hit it. That’s what Priyanka is like. Nobody could suppress her; she came back stronger than ever. And she did it only through serious hard work, and serious focus. I’ve never seen her do anything else. She never went for parties, nothing. She’d go to work, learn her lines, stay at home. She stayed sober and remained dedicated.”

article-image

Following Gadar 2's success, director Anil Sharma who launched Priyanka in his film Hero: The Love Story of a Spy, also revealed how terrible did the Quantico star look, following her nose surgery. "She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself? She was depressed. She had decided to return to Bareilly and return after some months, and was offering her signing amount back to me."

article-image

During the promotional interviews for Citadel, PC herself admitted that Sharma was influential in putting her career back on track when she lost 3 films in quick succession following the surgery. She said, "I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Sharma) was very kind... He, while the tide was against me, said, 'It will be a small part, but give it your all.' And I did."

PC was recently spotted in Mumbai as part of the recently concluded edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

article-image

