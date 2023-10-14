Sophie Turner UNFOLLOWS Priyanka Chopra, But Still Follows Nick Jonas, Parineeti, Madhu Chopra

Amid actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' ongoing divorce row and reports of Priyanka Chopra Jonas being one of the reasons for it, the Game Of Thrones fame grabbed eyeballs after she unfollowed her sister-in-law on social media. It did not just end there, but PeeCee too has unfollowed her, and she has now also posted a cryptic note.

A few days ago, reports claimed that Sophie was "under immense stress" due to constant comparisons between PeeCee and her in the Jonas household.

The family reportedly felt that PeeCee was more mature and that she was way more settled in her relationship with Nick, compared to Joe and Sophie.

Sophie unfollows Priyanka Chopra

While Sophie, Priyanka and the rest of the Jonas family members have remained tightlipped about the reports, the X-Men actress might have just confirmed the reports in her own subtle way by unfollowing PeeCee on social media.

What raised even more eyebrows was the fact that Sophie still follows Nick Jonas, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and her sister Parineeti Chopra.

The move did not go unnoticed by Priyanka, and she too later unfollowed Sophie. However, she continues to follow the rest of the Jonas family members. Nick too continues to follow Sophie.

Priyanka Chopra's cryptic note

PeeCee did not just stop there, but she went on to pen a cryptic note too on social media. Sharing a picture with her friend Tamanna, the actress spoke of everything being "uncertain", making her fans wonder if she was hinting at her changing dynamics with estranged sister-in-law Sophie.

"At a time when everything feels so uncertain .. I’m so grateful some things are a constant. @tam2cul you have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here’s to making so many more memories," Priyanka wrote in her note.

Sophoe-Joe's divorce

Sophie and Joe officially announced their split in September this year.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," their joint statement read.

Currently, they are embroiled in an ugly custody battle for their kids -- Willa and Delphine.