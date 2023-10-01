Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Divorce: Actress Was 'Under Lot Of Stress' Due To Comparison With Priyanka Chopra, Claims Report

Game Of Thrones fame Sophie Turner and popstar husband Joe Jonas are headed for a divorce and the row has been grabbing eyeballs with each passing. And as per latest reports, Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas might also have been one of the reasons behind the much-sensationalised split.

Sophie and Priyanka have been often seen hanging out with each other and other members of the Jonas family. The two have also spoke quite highly of each other at public events.

PeeCee was the first one to officially be a part of the Jonas family when she tied the knot with Nick in 2018. Six months later, Joe and Sophie got married in Las Vegas in a hush-hush ceremony.

Is Priyanka the reason behind Joe-Sophie split?

As per latest reports, a source told Daily Mail that Sophie was under immense stress due to comparisons drawn between PeeCee and her in the Jonas household.

Reportedly, the Jonas family felt that Nick and PeeCee were "more settled in their relationship" despite their age gap. They also felt PeeCee to be a lot more mature.

"It put her (Sophie) under a lot of stress," the report quoted the source. It further mentioned how despite being younger, Nick is more settled than Joe and how he was on the same page as his wife Priyanka.

While the Jonas family wanted Joe and Sophie to be like them too, the GoT star reportedly felt that she was only 27 and that she had already spent most of her "young years" working.

Joe-Sophie divorce

It was in September that Joe and Sophie officially announced their split on social media.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," their joint statement read.

However, days after terming it a cordial split, Joe and Sophie got into an ugly custody battle for their kids after the actress filed a petition in court asking the singer to "return their daughters" Willa and Delphine.

As part of a temporary court agreement, their daughters are currently staying in New York. However, Sophie demanded in her petition that they be sent to her in the UK.

