Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls Missing Several Diwalis With Her Family Till Her Father's Demise Changed It

One of the most heartfelt and personal attributes about global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas that fans often relate to, is her unconditional love for her father, Late Ashok Chopra.

In an interview with fashion editor Tiffany Reid for a social cause, the Fashion and Barfi actress opened up about chasing her ambitions and wanting to get ahead in her career, which often resulted in her missing out on important occasions on her personal front.

Speaking about the pressures of wanting to prove one's self to the world, the actress said, “It’s impossible to think that somebody’s just going to have it all figured out and that it requires you to bend and grow and then come on your own.”

She then went on to share how good intentions and a self-styled pace is enough for one to succeed and lead a progressive career path. Speaking from her own experience, Priyanka went on to reveal how her singular focus to establish herself as a commendable actress made her miss her mother's birthday and other important events.

She says, “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s? Or how many times like I missed Diwali because I am working in Europe and they don’t have Diwali here so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did. Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him. When he got sick, it was really big… I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realised that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground.”

The actress was in Mumbai recently in her capacity as the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival board of directors. She also engaged in a heartfelt conversation with Thank You For Coming actor Bhumi Pednekar, in an exclusive masterclass. Both actresses spoke about their initial beginnings in their career. Incidentally, they share the same birthday, i.e July 18.