Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar Glam Up Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 Opening Night Gala

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and eminent Bollywood personalities kickstarted the festivities at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought oomph and glamour to the proceedings of the evening

Bhumi Pednekar radiates desi Eve vibes in this look

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan makes a sparkling entry onto the red carpet

Karan Johar makes a statement in classic Manish Malhotra ensemble

Sanya Malhotra keeps it classy in a pant-suit

Fatima Sana Shaikh shines in a metallic crop top paired with a long black skirt

Sobhita Dhulipala goes the Rekha route

Shabana Azmi chooses her best accessory for the evening, her charming smile

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose for the shutterbugs

Konkona Sen Sharma looks lovely in a crushed saree

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opts for this classic organza saree

Nimrat Kaur looks drop-dead gorgeous in red halter dress

Dia Mirza looks stunning in this gold Grecian dress

Diana Penty makes black and gold look ethereal

Raashi Khanna was pretty and festive ready in her outfit

Tara Sutaria went for a rose gold, embellished ensemble

Shreya Dhanwanthary opts for metallic pink A-line gown

Kritika Kamra shines in champagne gold

Amyra Dastur adds newer meaning to the term 'golden girl'

Tejasswi Prakash opts for unique black and gold creation

Shanaya Kapoor is petite and pretty in an olive green creation

Palak Tiwari glams up the red carpet in a molten gold creation

Soundarya Sharma adds newer definition to this floral black creation

Avneet Kaur aces her appearance in a sheath dress

Shahana Goswami and Tillotama Shome pose together for a picture

Karishma Tanna appears for the premiere night of her Scoop director Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders

Sayani Gupta opts for desi glam

Love Shriya Pilgaonkar's white crystallized pant suit look

Mithila Palkar goes multi-colour with her choice of outfit

Dono actress Paloma Dhillon and mother Poonam Dhillon make an appearance together

Saiee Manjrekar goes bold and beautiful in black

Bhumika Chawla makes a rare appearance in public

Love how Sonnalli Seygall is reminding us of Madhuri Dixit from Sailaab

Jiya Shankar was also spotted on the red carpet

Asha Negi turned up in a burnt red creation

Divya Khosla Kumar makes an appearance in an embroidered red ensemble

Randeep Hooda looks dapper in a bandhgala

Arjun Mathur arrived wearing a forest green kurta paired with a Nehru jacket

Love Jim Sarbh's coat which seems to be inspired from an Indian town

Sunny Kaushal looks handsome sporting a traditional look

Ishaan Khatter goes all black on the red carpet

Babil Khan opts for a printed ensemble

Sidhant Gupta of Jubilee fame, brings corporate fashion to the red carpet

Avinash Tiwary looks smashing in a classic three-piece suit

Gaurav Chopra brings ballroom fashion to the forefront with his look

Amol Parashar opts for a khadi ensemble at the do

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam was also spotted at the do

Priyanshu Painyuli opts for a charcoal grey creation which compliments him well

Riteish Deshmukh brings the classic brown suit to the red carpet

Dino Morea looks dapper in his classic three-piece suit

Rohit Saraf of Mismatched fame opted for an all-black look

Vihaan Samat of Mismatched fame opts for a muted black and gold creation

Gurfateh Pirzada made an appearance in an all white look

Manjot Singh wore his best accessory to the red carpet, his innocent smile

Kennedy co-stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt pose together

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose together

Arjun Rampal arrived with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Dassani siblings Abhimanyu and Avantika make a fine picture together

Vikramaditya Motwane and wife Dipa De Motwane are all smiles

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj make a fine couple on the red carpet

Pratik Gandhi and wife Bhamini Oza turn up for the premiere of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Mehta directed Pratik in Scam 1992 and Modern Love Mumbai

Rasika Duggal poses with her husband Mukul Chaddha

Amruta Subhash and husband Sandesh Kulkarni smile heartily for the cameras

Sharvari Wagh and filmmaker Nikhhil Advani pose together

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde poses with composer/lyricist Swanand Kirkire

Scoop actors Inayat Sood and Tannishtha Chatterjee pose with Amit Sial

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandakar too was spotted at the red carpet.

