Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar Glam Up Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 Opening Night Gala

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and eminent Bollywood personalities kickstarted the festivities at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought oomph and glamour to the proceedings of the evening
Bhumi Pednekar radiates desi Eve vibes in this look
Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan makes a sparkling entry onto the red carpet
Karan Johar makes a statement in classic Manish Malhotra ensemble
Sanya Malhotra keeps it classy in a pant-suit
Fatima Sana Shaikh shines in a metallic crop top paired with a long black skirt
Sobhita Dhulipala goes the Rekha route
Shabana Azmi chooses her best accessory for the evening, her charming smile
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose for the shutterbugs
Konkona Sen Sharma looks lovely in a crushed saree
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opts for this classic organza saree
Nimrat Kaur looks drop-dead gorgeous in red halter dress
Dia Mirza looks stunning in this gold Grecian dress
Diana Penty makes black and gold look ethereal
Raashi Khanna was pretty and festive ready in her outfit
Tara Sutaria went for a rose gold, embellished ensemble
Shreya Dhanwanthary opts for metallic pink A-line gown
Kritika Kamra shines in champagne gold
Amyra Dastur adds newer meaning to the term 'golden girl'
Tejasswi Prakash opts for unique black and gold creation
Shanaya Kapoor is petite and pretty in an olive green creation
Palak Tiwari glams up the red carpet in a molten gold creation
Soundarya Sharma adds newer definition to this floral black creation
Avneet Kaur aces her appearance in a sheath dress
Shahana Goswami and Tillotama Shome pose together for a picture
Karishma Tanna appears for the premiere night of her Scoop director Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders
Sayani Gupta opts for desi glam
Love Shriya Pilgaonkar's white crystallized pant suit look
Mithila Palkar goes multi-colour with her choice of outfit
Dono actress Paloma Dhillon and mother Poonam Dhillon make an appearance together
Saiee Manjrekar goes bold and beautiful in black
Bhumika Chawla makes a rare appearance in public
Love how Sonnalli Seygall is reminding us of Madhuri Dixit from Sailaab
Jiya Shankar was also spotted on the red carpet
Asha Negi turned up in a burnt red creation
Divya Khosla Kumar makes an appearance in an embroidered red ensemble
Randeep Hooda looks dapper in a bandhgala
Arjun Mathur arrived wearing a forest green kurta paired with a Nehru jacket
Love Jim Sarbh's coat which seems to be inspired from an Indian town
Sunny Kaushal looks handsome sporting a traditional look
Ishaan Khatter goes all black on the red carpet
Babil Khan opts for a printed ensemble
Sidhant Gupta of Jubilee fame, brings corporate fashion to the red carpet
Avinash Tiwary looks smashing in a classic three-piece suit
Gaurav Chopra brings ballroom fashion to the forefront with his look
Amol Parashar opts for a khadi ensemble at the do
YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam was also spotted at the do
Priyanshu Painyuli opts for a charcoal grey creation which compliments him well
Riteish Deshmukh brings the classic brown suit to the red carpet
Dino Morea looks dapper in his classic three-piece suit
Rohit Saraf of Mismatched fame opted for an all-black look
Vihaan Samat of Mismatched fame opts for a muted black and gold creation
Gurfateh Pirzada made an appearance in an all white look
Manjot Singh wore his best accessory to the red carpet, his innocent smile
Kennedy co-stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt pose together
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose together
Arjun Rampal arrived with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades
Dassani siblings Abhimanyu and Avantika make a fine picture together
Vikramaditya Motwane and wife Dipa De Motwane are all smiles
Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj make a fine couple on the red carpet
Pratik Gandhi and wife Bhamini Oza turn up for the premiere of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Mehta directed Pratik in Scam 1992 and Modern Love Mumbai
Rasika Duggal poses with her husband Mukul Chaddha
Amruta Subhash and husband Sandesh Kulkarni smile heartily for the cameras
Sharvari Wagh and filmmaker Nikhhil Advani pose together
Filmmaker Gauri Shinde poses with composer/lyricist Swanand Kirkire
Scoop actors Inayat Sood and Tannishtha Chatterjee pose with Amit Sial
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandakar too was spotted at the red carpet.
