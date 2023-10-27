 Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

The actress stars as Jasmeet Bhamra in the Hansal Mehta directorial

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Taking to Instagram, powerhouse actor and superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her look of the night as her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders opened at the inaugural night of the ongoing edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Wearing an elaborate outfit by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the actress unleashed her eternal diva side on the red carpet.

Check out her post below:

Read Also
WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...
article-image

The actress arrived on the red carpet in style accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan. Also seen posing with her for pictures at the red carpet were co-producer Ekta Kapoor and director Hansal Mehta.

Check out her red carpet appearance below:

Both Karisma and Saif were seen twinning in white. While Karisma wore an Abraham and Thakore saree, Saif opted for his classic kurta and pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

The duo looked pristine on the red carpet.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Exudes Goddess Vibes In White For MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023's Opening Night
article-image

Kareena's film enjoyed a star-studded premiere as several Bollywood stars ascended on the red carpet for the grand premiere. Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Tara Sutaria, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shanaya Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane and others, the opening night proved to be a major extravaganza.

The current edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is set to showcase an impressive line-up of South Asian and global titles over the next 10 days. The festival commences from October 27 and will continue to run till November 5.

Read Also
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film...

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...