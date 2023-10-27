Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Taking to Instagram, powerhouse actor and superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her look of the night as her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders opened at the inaugural night of the ongoing edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Wearing an elaborate outfit by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the actress unleashed her eternal diva side on the red carpet.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in style accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan. Also seen posing with her for pictures at the red carpet were co-producer Ekta Kapoor and director Hansal Mehta.

Both Karisma and Saif were seen twinning in white. While Karisma wore an Abraham and Thakore saree, Saif opted for his classic kurta and pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

The duo looked pristine on the red carpet.

Kareena's film enjoyed a star-studded premiere as several Bollywood stars ascended on the red carpet for the grand premiere. Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Tara Sutaria, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shanaya Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane and others, the opening night proved to be a major extravaganza.

The current edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is set to showcase an impressive line-up of South Asian and global titles over the next 10 days. The festival commences from October 27 and will continue to run till November 5.