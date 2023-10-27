WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting Luxurious Watch Worth ₹1.5 Crore

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got the party started at the inaugural night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, in style. The Baijrao Mastani and Barfi actor is in the city in her capacity as the official chairperson of the film festival committee. Wearing a dramatic Tony Ward sequinned gown, the actress walked down the red carpet as the powerhouse personality, she is known for.

Opting for bold, graphic eyes paired with neutral make-up and nude lips, the actress completed her look wearing the Bvlgari Serpenti Spiga luxurious watch that's worth a whopping ₹1.5 crore.

The watch is made of 18-karat rose gold case inclusive of a pavé-set diamond dial and a diamond-studded double spiral bracelet. The watch is also known to be water-resistant for upto 30 metres, promising high-end luxury and functionality.

Check out Priyanka's royal red carpet game in the video below:

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Mumbai For Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 (PHOTOS)

The 41-year old Quantico star wore a white cape atop her sequinned halter-neck gown which exuded grace and charisma.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka had shared a few pictures of her outfit of the night, followed by a caption that read, "Opening night! Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival! @mumbaifilmfestival"

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after she posted the picture, her husband and international singing sensation Nick Jonas took to the comment section to profess his love for his wife. His comment reads, "Damn", followed by two fire emojis.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of the morning. She was warmly welcomed by the paparazzi as she was seen sporting a crop top paired with joggers and a long shrug. She completed her look with a beaded chain that mentioned her daughter Malti Marie's name.

Check out her airport appearance below:

Apart from Priyanka, other eminent celebs who graced the red carpet included Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Shanaya Kapoor and Diana Penty. Beginning from October 27, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival shall continue till November 5, promising a global celebration of films from India and across the world.

Read Also Bhumi Pednekar Joins Jio MAMI As The Brand Ambassador For Dimensions Mumbai

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)