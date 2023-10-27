Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Mumbai For Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 (PHOTOS) 

By: ANI | October 27, 2023
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday touched down in Mumbai to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. It will run from today (October 27) to November 5.
In the pictures captured by Mumbai-based paps, Desi girl can be seen making their way towards the departure of the airport.
For her airport look, she opted for a black crop top, paired with a long shrug and matching pants.
For glam, Priyanka went for a neutral look and kept her tresses open.
She also greeted paps waiting for her at the airport with folded hands and posed for them.
Apart from Priyanka, several other prominent celebrities, patrons, and filmmakers from the industry will grace the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers.
She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.
Photos by Varinder Chawla