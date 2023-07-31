Bhumi Pednekar Joins Jio MAMI As The Brand Ambassador For Dimensions Mumbai |

Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition based on the theme of Mumbai City, is back and is now open for submissions. The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. Dimensions Mumbai competition is applicable for young filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years across India; all they need to do is film Mumbai-based themes in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most exciting actors in contemporary Indian cinema and known for her eclectic choices of films, is the Brand Ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai this year. A hard-core Mumbai girl herself, Bhumi Pednerkar, in her role, will be engaging and supporting the young creative collective of aspiring filmmakers at Dimensions Mumbai.

Commenting on this, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Dimensions Mumbai this year. It's an incredible platform for young filmmakers; it empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen. For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like Dimensions Mumbai to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential is special. As a proud Mumbaiite who is always amazed and excited by the city, I can’t wait to interact with some of these filmmakers, watch their films, and if I am able to positively impact their craft, I will be very happy and grateful for that."

Welcoming Bhumi Pednekar to Dimensions Mumbai, Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, Jio MAMI, said: "Bhumi is an actor with talent and taste. Her films, starting with her debut, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, have helped to expand the boundaries of Hindi cinema. So it’s thrilling to have her as the ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai. Our ambition with Dimensions Mumbai is to create a culture, a movement of sorts, amongst young filmmakers across India to tell authentic stories. Short films are the trajectory for emerging voices to flourish; it’s an exciting time for the category, and we are very happy to collaborate with one of our finest actors on this one."

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is ready to welcome the young talent and all the special films that will be shown at the festival as young filmmakers from all over India embark on their cinematic journey through Dimensions Mumbai. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. The call for entries starts on July 27, 2023, and will be open until August 31, 2023.

