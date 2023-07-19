Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently celebrated her 34th birthday with friends

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She shared several pictures and videos to give a glimpse of the bash

Photos by Varinder Chawla

On July 19, Bhumi was spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi

The actress interacted with paps and was all smiles as she posed for them

Bhumi's rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria was also spotted at the airport. However, they did not pose together for the paps

Several pictures of Bhumi and Yash are doing the rounds

Bhumi has remained tight-lipped about her rumoured affair with Yash

It was at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception that the lovebirds were seen locking lips before Bhumi quickly zoomed off her in her car

