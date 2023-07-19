6 Interesting Facts About Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Barbie

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023

The excitement is at an all-time high ahead of Barbie release. From Barbie’s actual name to some hilarious BTS activities, here are a few details on Barbie that’ll will only get you more fascinated with this film

Barbie is actually a nickname - Known globally as Barbie, this iconic doll’s name is actually Barbara Millicent Roberts

Ryan shared that he found his daughter’s Ken doll in a rather sorry position, face down in the dirt beside a squished tree in his backyard. That was it for him, and he took on the role of Ken to tell the world this poor guy’s story

Barbie house isn't just a fantasy - The Malibu Barbie house was recently up for rent by Airbnb

Pink-only Wednesdays on Barbie sets - Margot Robbie made everyone on sets wear pink on Wednesdays. It gets funnier. Those who didn’t wear pink were fined

Margot's singing debut as Barbie - The actress is about to stun the audience with her vocal prowess in a couple of songs in Barbie alongside Ryan

Barbie has painted B-Town pink - As the release day approaches, celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and others, have showcased their pink ensembles on social media in homage to the fashion icon

The highly awaited movie is set to hit the screens on July 21 and can be watched at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas

