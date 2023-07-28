‘She Looks Constipated’: Bhumi Pednekar TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At India Couture Week 2023 - Watch Video |

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday dazzled in gold as a showstopper for ace designer Varun Bahl at India Couture Week 2023. She made heads turn in a gold skirt and a bralette, carrying the stunning ensemble with utmost sophistication and grace. Bhumi's look was accentuated with statement jewellery and a floral patchwork on her outfit. Her bold smokey eyes and blushed cheeks definitely raise her glam quotient. For the hairstyle, she chose to add a wavy touch to her open tresses.

Bhumi's pictures and videos from the fashion show went viral, with a section of netizens trolling for her ramp walk. One user wrote, “Less confidence, bad walk, funny expression, no model figure.” “I always find her facial expressions extremely artificial,” added another. Another user wrote, “Why does she look suffocated in a garment all the time.” “She looks constipated,” commented one user.

Bhumi spoke to the media and opened up about the rituals she followed prior to hitting the ramp. “I listen to music. I make sure that I drink loads of water. I try to just breathe and relax before walking the ramp,” she shared.

Bhumi’s show was attended by famous personalities from the fashion world including fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Bhumi’s sister Samkisha Pandekar also attended the show and turned her biggest cheerleader.

Varun Bahl's collection 'Inner Bloom' celebrated flora and fauna. It showcases artisanal embroideries with beautiful 3D flowers that are synonymous with the brand, focussing on young and playful silhouettes that bring a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs in vivid hues.

Read Also Bhumi Pednekar Almost Trips While Walking In High Heels; Watch Video

His collection also includes bridal couture pieces that cater to the contemporary and modern bride. The designs are dreamy, experimental, fun, and edgy while maintaining a strong emphasis on fine handwork. India Couture Week 2023 kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi, and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'.

Read Also Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)