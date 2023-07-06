Bhumi Pednekar Almost Trips While Walking In High Heels; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar made a stylish appearance and made heads turn in Mumbai on Thursday (July 6). Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced online.

Bhumi opted for a black dress with a thigh-high slit and beige blazer. She left her hair open and completed her look with black heels and earrings.

The actress was all smiles soon after stepping out of her car. She posed for the paps and even interacted with them. However, Bhumi is seen almost tripping as she started walking inside a building and her oops moment was caught in camera.

The Bheed actress is seen making her way inside a building and simultaneously wearing an earring. She suddenly trips, not realising there was a slope. The moment did not affect Bhumi's confidence as she was seen smiling and waving at the paps.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has her hands full with multiple films and brand endorsements.

The actress is all set to share the screen with Arjun Kapoor in Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. She also has Gauri Khan-produced Bhakshak in her kitty, along with Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

She was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but the film failed to create a mark at the box office. It is now streaming on an OTT platform.

