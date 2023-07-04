Bhumi Pednekar Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023

Actress Bhumi Pednekar paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen taking the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the revered temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhumi looked fresh in a lilac coloured salwar suit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as she reached the temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhumi reached the temple as it poured in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in The Ladykiller

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She recently starred in Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Bhumi's sister Samiksha is an advocate

Photo by Varinder Chawla

