BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Step Out For Movie Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were spotted enjoying a movie date on Monday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The BFFs were papped outside a theatre together in their casual best
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Along with them was Shanaya's brother Jahaan Kapoor
Photo by Varinder Chawla
While Shanaya kept is casual in a white t-shirt, Suhana twinned with Jahaan in black
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The star kids were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked them
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Suhana is soon set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is headed straight to OTT
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shanaya, on the other hand, will mark her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
