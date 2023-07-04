BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Step Out For Movie Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were spotted enjoying a movie date on Monday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The BFFs were papped outside a theatre together in their casual best

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Along with them was Shanaya's brother Jahaan Kapoor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While Shanaya kept is casual in a white t-shirt, Suhana twinned with Jahaan in black

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The star kids were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Suhana is soon set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is headed straight to OTT

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shanaya, on the other hand, will mark her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

