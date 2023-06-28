Bhumi Pednekar Makes RARE Appearance With Boyfriend Yash Kataria At Mumbai Airport - WATCH

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has her hands full with multiple films and brand endorsements, and she has been making sure to leave no stone unturned to entertain her fans. While the actress is quite vocal and chirpy when it comes to talking about her films, she has managed to keep her personal life away from headlines.

Bhumi, who has been in a relationship with entrepreneur Yash Kataria, has never opened up on her love life in public, and the latter too has managed to stay away from the public glare.

But in a rare moment, Bhumi and Yash were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday morning as monsoon arrived in the city in full throttle.

Bhumi spotted with boyfriend Yash

As soon as Bhumi stepped out of the airport, she was surrounded by the paparazzi who hoped to catch one glimpse of the actress and her boyfriend together on camera.

However, Yash was seen dodging the shutterbugs and rushing towards the car as Bhumi walked ahead of him and interacted with the paps.

The two reunited inside the car and the photographers did not miss the opportunity to capture them together.

About Yash Kataria

Not much is known about Yash yet, but if reports are to be believed, he has no connection with B-Town, and is an entrepreneur.

Buzz in the tinsel town states that Bhumi and Yash have been dating for over a year now, but the actress has refrained from speaking about her relationship status in public for long.

The two are seldom seen together in the open, but it was at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception that the lovebirds were seen locking lips before Bhumi quickly zoomed off her in her car.

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming projects

On the work front, Bhumi is all set to share the screen with Arjun Kapoor in Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

She also has Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak' in her kitty, along with Mudassar Aziz’s 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

She was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah', but the film failed to create a mark at the box office.