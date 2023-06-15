Bhumi Pednekar On Investing In A Hotel In Goa: I Have Always Sought To Explore New Avenues Beyond The Silver Screen

Bhumi Pednekar | Pic: Instagram/bhumipednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with a Mumbai-based hospitality group to invest in its first boutique hotel in Goa. Founded by Pawan Shahri, Dhaval Udeshi and Nikita Shahri, the company has established a strong foothold in Mumbai’s all-day casual-dining space. The brand scaled exponentially in 2022 and went on to develop 1,00,000 sq. ft. of hospitality space in India and launched five new restaurants in Mumbai.

Aligned with Bhumi’s ethos of slow living, the hotel is specially curated for the traveller who seeks ultimate relaxation.

Commenting on the investment, Bhumi shares, “As an actor, I have always sought to explore new avenues, even beyond the silver screen. I strongly believe in the power of investments. I place my faith in investing in spaces that create meaningful experiences and this hotel has the power to do just that. Investing in it is a venture that not only aligns with my passion for living life to the fullest, creating unforgettable experiences but also reflects my commitment for responsible hospitality and philosophy of slow living.”

She adds, “With this investment, we aspire to curate a haven that combines luxury, comfort, warmth and cultural immersion. This venture represents my belief in the transformative power of responsible hospitality, where every stay becomes an opportunity for personal growth and meaningful connections.”

Adding on, Dhaval Udeshi, Co-founder, of the company, explains, “We are thrilled as we hit two major milestones – one being that of venturing into the boutique hotels space and the second of having Bhumi on board as our investor and supporter for our latest venture.”

He further states, “This endeavour marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, brimming with opportunities to deliver unparalleled experiences to everyone. With Bhumi’s passion for exceptional experiences and our commitment to deliver novel concepts across formats, we are confident of scaling our brand across destinations. We’re just getting started and we can’t wait to unveil the Goa hotel in all its glory.”