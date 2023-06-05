World Environment Day 2023: Bhumi Pednekar Plants 3000 Saplings For Climate Conservation

Afwaah actress Bhumi Pednekar took a significant step towards environmental conservation on World Environment Day. Showing her commitment to sustainability, she spearheaded a remarkable green initiative by planting 3000 saplings across Maharashtra.

The actress utilized this occasion to raise awareness about the crucial role of tree planting in mitigating the drastic climate changes caused by rampant deforestation.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the perilous state of our planet, she emphasized the irreversible consequences if immediate action is not taken.

BHUMI ALSO URGED PEOPLE TO JOIN HER IN THIS INITIATIVE

Highlighting the resilience of nature, Pednekar stated that damaged territories, regions, and places can be revived with time and assistance, offering a second chance to support life. She urged individuals to join her in this crucial endeavor and plant as many trees as possible.

Underscoring the vital significance of trees, Bhumi Pednekar also emphasized their role in providing the oxygen we breathe and their positive impact on nature and the planet.

She urged everyone to pause and reflect, emphasizing that without trees, there would be no planet. This realization places an immense responsibility on our shoulders to safeguard the Earth for future generations.

HER EFFORT GOES BEYOND TREE PLANTING

As the first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bhumi Pednekar consistently supports conscious environmentalism.

Her efforts extend beyond tree planting, encompassing beach clean-ups, garbage segregation, rainwater harvesting, recycling and upcycling, and sustainable living through her non-profit organization, Climate Warrior.