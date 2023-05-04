FICCI Frames 2023: Bhumi Pednekar reveals, 'I realised the power of cinema and how it can influence a large number of people'

Bhumi Pednekar | Pic: Varinder Chawla

On the second day of FICCI Frames, Bhumi Pednekar graced the stage for a Fireside chat on ‘being the change’. She talks about her journey as an unconventional actress and choice of socially relevant films.

Bhumi speaks at length about her experience working on films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), which highlighted the importance of sanitation and hygiene in rural India, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), which broke multiple societal stereotypes.

She says, “I realised the power of cinema and how it can influence a large number of people.” She also adds how the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha drastically changed rural areas of India when the film was widely screened in villages in India. Cinema influenced the change that laws might not have been able to.

Bhumi was then asked about her choice of socially relevant films. She reveals that it is in her nature to give back to society and influence social change through her art and has immense love for the country and its culture. When asked what genre she would like to explore, Bhumi replies, “I think I have not tapped into action and I would love to channelise the badass energy in me into it.”

Bhumi’s appearance at FICCI Frames was a testament to her commitment to creating socially relevant content and addressing pressing issues through her work. She expressed her gratitude to be a part of such an esteemed event and was delighted to have the opportunity to share her perspective with the audience. Her testimonials of personal experience were a reminder of the important role that actors play in driving social change through their work.

On the work front, today Bhumi's film Afwaah has hit screens. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.