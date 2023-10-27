Priyanka Chopra Exudes Goddess Vibes In White For MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023's Opening Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai to in Mumbai to attend the opening gala night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.
Photo Via Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
For the opening night, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a white bodycon dress.
Priyanka Chopra added a long satin cape to match her outfit.
The actress shared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival." Reacting to the photos, Nick Jonas commented, "Damn."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa and Heads Of State.
