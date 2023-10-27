Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of UT69 Release

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
On Friday, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra visitied Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of UT69 release.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
UT69 marks Raj Kundra's acting debut and it is based on the time he spent inside the Arthur Road jail for 63 days.
Raj Kundra's mother Usha Rani Kundra also accompanied her son and Shilpa Shetty to the temple.
Sunanda Shetty, Usha Rani Kundra were posing with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra as they visited Siddhivinayak Temple.
For the temple visit, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra twinned in white outfits.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot in 2009. The duo are parents to two kids: son Viaan and daughter Samisha.
In 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.
