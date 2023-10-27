Radhika Madan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak As Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Releases

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings as her film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video hit the big screens on October 27

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Several pictures of the actress have surfaced on the internet. She was papped outside the temple

After offering prayers, Radhika was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at Siddhivinayak

Radhika also distributed prasad to some photographers

Radhika wore a lavender ethnic outfit which featured white thread work and lace

Radhika is a Lord Ganesha devotee and she often seeks blessings at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple

Radhika's film, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, is garnering love from critics and audiences

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Chinmaye Mandlekar, Shashank Shinde and Sumeet Vyas

