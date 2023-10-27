Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance In Red-White Saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is known for her versatile fashion choices, has stunned her fans with her gorgeous saree photos
Kriti looked beautiful in a white and red printed saree. She paired it with a red V-neck blouse
Kriti accesorised her saree look with gold jewellery, red bindi and light makeup
Kriti left her hair loose with middle partition. Her soft curls accentuated her ethnic look
The actress carried the saree with grace and panache. With the pictures, she has once again proved that she is a "saree girl"
The gorgeous actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ganapath. She will next be seen in films like Do Patti and in a romantic film with Shahid Kapoor
