Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023

Walking straight out of a 1960's Hollywood outing, B-town's leading fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a million bucks at the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Instagram: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Wearing a black Tamara Ralph creation, the actress did retro chic just perfectly

Sporting a classic winged-eyeliner look paired with a full red lips, Sonam clearly made us turn a page, back in time

Paired with a hat, the outfit belongs from Ralph's Autumn/Winter '23-'24 collection

Do not miss the gorgeous pearl accessories that adorns the Khoobsurat actress' neck and ears

The outfit is made of velvet textures

The actress was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor with make-up done by Namrata Soni

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Features Son Vayu & Anand Ahuja's Unseen Photo
Find out More