Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Walking straight out of a 1960's Hollywood outing, B-town's leading fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a million bucks at the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival
Instagram: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Wearing a black Tamara Ralph creation, the actress did retro chic just perfectly
Sporting a classic winged-eyeliner look paired with a full red lips, Sonam clearly made us turn a page, back in time
Paired with a hat, the outfit belongs from Ralph's Autumn/Winter '23-'24 collection
Do not miss the gorgeous pearl accessories that adorns the Khoobsurat actress' neck and ears
The outfit is made of velvet textures
The actress was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor with make-up done by Namrata Soni
