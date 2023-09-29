Sonam Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Features Son Vayu & Anand Ahuja's Unseen Photo

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
Sonam Kapoor joined the cast of Thank You For Coming for a fun stand-up comedy event in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor's phone wallpaper had an adorable picture of her husband Anand Ahuja holding their son Vayu, whom they welcomed in 2022.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
For Thank You For Coming promotions, Sonam Kapoor wore a baggy sky-blue t-shirt and paired it with a long skirt.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor joined her sister Rhea Kapoor, who is also the producer of Thank You for Coming.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor also posed for pictures with the cast of Thank You for Coming- Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor was seen having a gala time at the comedy show.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor also hugged Shehnaaz Gill, who plays the role of Rushi Kalra in Thank You for Coming.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla