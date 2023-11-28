 Andaaz Producer Reveals Asking Priyanka Chopra To 'Fix Her Nose': 'She Wasn't A Conventional Beauty'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAndaaz Producer Reveals Asking Priyanka Chopra To 'Fix Her Nose': 'She Wasn't A Conventional Beauty'

Andaaz Producer Reveals Asking Priyanka Chopra To 'Fix Her Nose': 'She Wasn't A Conventional Beauty'

Andaaz starred Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
article-image

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead. Later, she starred in Andaaz, which was released in 2003. In a recent interview, Suneel Darshan, producer of Andaaz, revealed how he cast Priyanka for the film.

Talking to Zoom, Suneel said that he wanted to cast a fresh face in Andaaz, and one day, he got a call from his office's reception saying that someone had come to meet him with a girl. "I make sure to meet whoever comes over to my office, and it was Priyanka Chopra. I looked at her and thought, ‘Really?’ I asked them to take a seat," he added.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3?
article-image

Suneel said that Priyanka was not a 'conventional beauty', but within 15 minutes, he knew that was going to cast her. Praising the actress, he added that her eyes were hypnotic, her voice was alluring, and her hunger to succeed was deep.

Further, he continued to state that he told Chopra that she was perfect for the role and asked her to immediately fix the problem with her nose.

"Her father (Ashok Chopra) was a very, very accomplished plastic surgeon. She said, ‘No problem, sir, I'll be ready'. I told her that we were going on the floors in 10 days, but she said that she needed more time," Suneel concluded.

The actress has often spoken about her botched nose surgery and how she was advised by a doctor to undergo surgery to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mother Madhu Chopra Opens Up On Actor's Nose Surgery Gone Wrong, Says 'She...
article-image

On the work front, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa and Heads Of State in her pipeline.

Read Also
Farhan Akhtar On Jee Le Zaraa: 'Hollywood Strike Has Put Priyanka Chopra’s Dates Into A Huge...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andaaz Producer Reveals Asking Priyanka Chopra To 'Fix Her Nose': 'She Wasn't A Conventional Beauty'

Andaaz Producer Reveals Asking Priyanka Chopra To 'Fix Her Nose': 'She Wasn't A Conventional Beauty'

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Takes A Dig At OTT Platforms At IFFI: 'They Are Not Open To Kannada Film...

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Takes A Dig At OTT Platforms At IFFI: 'They Are Not Open To Kannada Film...

CBFC Corruption Case: Tamil Actor Vishal Appears Before CBI For Questioning, Says 'Never Ever...

CBFC Corruption Case: Tamil Actor Vishal Appears Before CBI For Questioning, Says 'Never Ever...

Yami Gautam Gets A Love-Filled Birthday Wish From Husband Aditya Dhar: 'Most Beautiful Girl In The...

Yami Gautam Gets A Love-Filled Birthday Wish From Husband Aditya Dhar: 'Most Beautiful Girl In The...

'The Film Where I Proposed To You': Ajay Devgn Reflects On Proposing To Kajol During the Filming of...

'The Film Where I Proposed To You': Ajay Devgn Reflects On Proposing To Kajol During the Filming of...