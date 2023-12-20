Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: Delhi Police Track Down 4 Suspect For Uploading Videos; Key Accused Still At Large

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video Case |

New Delhi: Delhi Police in a statement said that it has tracked down four suspects, who turned out to be uploaders, not the creators, involved in the case of deepfake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Police said that the team is on the lookout for the key conspirator in the case.

On November 10, an FIR was registered under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The controversy

A deepfake video of the actress did rounds on social media platforms in November. In the video, a woman was seen entering an elevator. However, it was morphed to show Rashmika's face.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)