Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For 'Standing Up' After He Demands Legal Action Over Her Deepfake Video |

Rashmika Mandanna is hitting the headlines after her deepfake video went viral on the internet. The actress' co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, reacted to the video and demanded 'legal action.' Bachchan wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

Rashmika took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening to express gratitude to Amitabh and wrote, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you."

Rashmika and Amitabh have worked together in Goodbye, which was released in 2022 and also starred Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati among others.

Earlier today, Rashmika reacted to her viral deepfake video and wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Meanwhile, the video shows a British-Indian woman dressed in a black unitard entering an elevator and her face was morphed to Rashmika's face using artificial intelligence (AI)

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Animal which features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. It is slated to release in December 2023.