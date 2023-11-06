 Amitabh Bachchan Calls For Legal Action After Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Deepfake’ Video Goes Viral 
Rashmika Mandanna played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the 2022 film Goodbye.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is the latest celebrity who fell victim to cybercrime after a deepfake video of hers started circulating across social media. It shows a woman wearing a racy outfit and entering an elevator. However, her face has been morphed with that of Rashmika's. As netizens came across this clip, many pointed out it was fake and revealed that the original woman in it was Zara Patel, a British Indian who has a massive following on social media. 

Besides netizens, Rashmika’s Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan also called for legal action on the same. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

For those unversed, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Goodbye. Helmed by Vikas Behl, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The actress essayed the role of Big B's daughter. 

Sharing her experience of working with the legendary actor, Rashmika wrote on Instagram, "I still can't believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer...A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Amitabh on the other hand has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD, a courtroom drama film Section 84, and Thalaivar 170 with Rajinikanth in his kitty. 

