'Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko...': Pawan Singh Hits Back At Second Wife Jyoti Singh, Denies Blocking Her Entry From His Lucknow Home

Bhojpuri star-politician Pawan Singh sparked controversy after his second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared a video in which she broke down, claiming that Pawan had stopped her from entering his Lucknow residence. In the video, Jyoti alleged that police officers blocked her entry, claiming her husband had filed an FIR against her. Visibly distressed, she even threatened to consume poison in front of the police.

Pawan Singh Reacts To Wife Jyoti Singh's Claims

Now, Pawan Singh has responded to Jyoti's shocking claims, denying that he stopped her from entering his home. He revealed that he had, in fact, respectfully invited her over, and that they also had a conversation during her visit. Issuing a statement in Hindi, he wrote, "Kya yeh sach nahi hai ki kal subah aap mere society mein aayi, toh maine respect ke saath aapko apne ghar bulaya aur lagbhag 1:30 ghante humari baatcheet hui?"

Pawan added, "Aapke taraf se sirf ek hi rutt tha: mujhe election ladwayiye kaise bhi, jo ki mere bas ka nahi hai."

Pawan Singh Explains Why Police Were At His House

Explaining why police officers were present, Pawan said, "There was a misunderstanding spread in society that I called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were present there from the morning so that whatever happened would be in their presence, and to ensure that no untoward incident occurs by the people accompanying you or anyone else."

He added, "I know only one thing in my life: the public is like God to me. Would I ever hurt the sentiments of the people because of whom I have reached here?"