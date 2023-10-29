Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Complete Mumbai Schedule Of TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170

Veteran stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday (October 29) completed the Mumbai schedule of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming untitled movie. Backed by Lyca Productions, the film is billed as an entertainer with a message.

The actors, who last worked together in the 1991 film "Hum", started shooting for the project on October 25.

"When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170. Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan. Done with MUMBAI Schedule. @tjgnan @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran #Thalaivar170Team," Lyca Productions posted on its official X page.

The film, which was announced in March, marks Rajinikanth's 170th project. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan also round out the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the film, to be produced by A Subaskaran.