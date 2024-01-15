 Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi Romance Each Other In Ali Jafar's Dil Jhoom Remake (WATCH)
Vidyut Jammwal said that Dil Jhoom has been constantly on his romantic playlist.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal and actress Nora Fatehi are all set to make many fall in love with their upcoming romantic number 'Dil Jhoom' from their upcoming film 'Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa'.

Vidyut said that the track, which is a rendition of Pakistani singer Ali Zafar's track 'Jhoom', has been constantly on his romantic playlist. Talking about why he chose 'Jhoom' to be a part of his film, Vidyut shared: "'Jhoom' has been a constant on my romantic playlist.

Check it out:

He added: "The melody feels just right, resonating with pure emotion. The song encapsulates all the right emotions we needed, making it the perfect soundtrack for Crakk."

Set in breathtaking and exotic international locales, the soulful song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal.

A few days back, Ali took to his social media replying to singers expressing his emotions on his song being remade by such loved artists, creating a huge stir on social media.

The soft number captures the essence of the film's romantic narrative with Vidyut and Nora that set it apart with its new and fresh chemistry.

'Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa' is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt. It is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

