PHOTOS: Vidyut Jammwal Goes NUDE In Jungle During Himalayan Retreat On 43rd Birthday

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday in the Himalayas, surprised his fans and followers by giving a glimpse of his adventurous trip. The actor bared it all in his latest Instagram post as the pictures show him taking a bath in the streams and cooking in the outdoors without any clothes on.

Along with the photos, Vidyut also penned a long note describing his Himalayan retreat and revealed that his pictures were clicked by a local shepherd.

"My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not' which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I' as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he captioned his post.

Vidyut added, "I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn."

In the caption, he also revealed the release date of his upcoming film Crakk. "Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness .. I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024 🥳 Pic courtesy - A local shepherd Mohar Singh," he concluded his post.

Netizens react to Vidyut's nude photos

Soon after Vidyut shared the post, netizens had mixed reactions to his nude photos. While some penned sweet birthday wishes for him in the comments section, others said that he shouldn't have posted the photos.

"Unfollowing turant ... This kind of photoshoot wasn't expected from you its ok in a scene in movie but," a comment read.

Another wrote, "Sir esi kya majburi rahi hogi. Underwear tk utarna pda."

"Those lines what you have written are so inspiring. Once again happiest birthday KING OF KALARI @mevidyutjammwal SIR," wrote a user.

"So so recieving sir....I am just blown... You're a real star ..not everyone can understand your density...@mevidyutjammwal Happy Birthday VJ ... wishing you always to be that amazing person that you're....many more joyous years to you sir ... sending love," a fan commented.

Vidyut Jammwal's work front

In addition to his acting career, Vidyut is passionate about fitness and martial arts training. He has gained a reputation as one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry. He is known for his exceptional martial arts skills and has trained in various forms of martial arts, including Kalaripayattu.

He made his Bollywood debut with the film Force in 2011, where he played a lead role alongside John Abraham. Since then, Vidyut has appeared in several action-packed films, earning praise for his action sequences and physical prowess. Some of his notable movies include Commando, Commando 2, and Khuda Haafiz.