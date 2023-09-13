Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Swanky ₹3.6 Crore Aston Martin Car

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in at T-series office in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 12)

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor arrived in style in his swanky brand new car which is worth nearly Rs 3.6 crore

The Khuda Haafiz actor purchased Aston Martin DB9 in 2022. He is often spotted with his car in Mumbai

Vidyut is known to be a motorhead and he has an amazing collection of bikes and cars

The actor looked handsome in white shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with brown shoes and black sunglasses

Vidyut also interacted with paps who reportedly praised his swanky car

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the film IB71. He has other films like Crakk and Sher Singh Rana in the pipeline

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid & Others Dazzle At New York Fashion Week 2023
Find out More