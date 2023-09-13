Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Swanky ₹3.6 Crore Aston Martin Car

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in at T-series office in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 12)
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor arrived in style in his swanky brand new car which is worth nearly Rs 3.6 crore
The Khuda Haafiz actor purchased Aston Martin DB9 in 2022. He is often spotted with his car in Mumbai
Vidyut is known to be a motorhead and he has an amazing collection of bikes and cars
The actor looked handsome in white shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with brown shoes and black sunglasses
Vidyut also interacted with paps who reportedly praised his swanky car
Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the film IB71. He has other films like Crakk and Sher Singh Rana in the pipeline
