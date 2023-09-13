Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid & Others Dazzle At New York Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

Several celebrities sizzled at the red carpet of the star-studded New York Fashion Week 2003. Take a look at their stunning photos here

Actress Emma Roberts arrived to Khaite’s spring 2024 runway show in Manhattan wearing a black leather outfit

Actress Blake Lively lit up Michael Kors' NYFW show in s gold jumpsuit with a plunging neckline

As usual, Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning in a white floral outfit. She completed her look with a golden jacket

Julianne Moore attended Ralph Lauren's Spring Women's 2024 Collection show

Gigi Hadid opted for a bright yellow outfit for Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 red carpet at The Manhattan Center

Rapper and singer Doja Cat made heads turn in a black outfit with plunging neckline

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed for the ‘The Tour ‘23’ show by Victoria’s Secret which made a comeback to the NW fashion week this year

Kim Kardashian stunned in a glittering pink bodycon outfit as she attended a charity dinner during NYFW

AFP

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling posed for shutterbugs in an all-black outfit

AFP

Emily In Paris actress Ashley Park opted for a green and black mini cutout dress

Julia Fox made heads turn as she wore a strapless wedding gown with sheer white floor-length veil

Model Naomi Campbell dazzled in a golden mini dress

AFP

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie's Lunch Date In California
Find out More