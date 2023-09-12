Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie's Lunch Date In California

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie were seen lunching in West Hollywood, California.
Photo Via Instagram
The mommy-daughter duo were at lunch at an Italian restaurant, Cecconi's with friends and family.
Photo Via Instagram
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January last year via surrogacy.
Photo Via Instagram
For the lunch, the Bajirao Mastani actress wore a white T-shirt and brown wide-legged trousers.
Photo Via Instagram
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas looked adorable as she wore a floral dress with white sneakers.
Photo Via Instagram
Priyanka Chopra also smiled for the paparazzi as they clicked her and Malti outside the restaurant.
Photo Via Instagram