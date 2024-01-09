Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi’s Crakk To Feature Remix Of Ali Zafar's Jhoom; Pakistani Singer REACTS | Photo Via Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Crakk, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 23rd February 2024. Ahead of the theatrical release, it has been reported that Crakk will feature a remix of Ali Zafar's hit track Jhoom.

The remix version will be sung by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal. The Pakistani singer has also reacted to the news. A heartwarming exchange on social media between Shreya, Vishal Mishra, and Ali added to the excitement.

Shreya, expressing her admiration for Zafar tweeted, “Dil jhoom jhoom chale jhoom chale sohneya. I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart.. and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk with @VishalMMishra and @tanishkbagchi Stay tuned!"

Ali responded to Shreya's tweet and said, Thank you for your kind words, @shreyaghoshal. You’re one of the most inspiring and iconic singers of our times yourself. I can’t wait to hear this composition that has been very close to my heart too in your and the super soulful @VishalMMishra’s voice. I have complete faith that you guys will do full justice to it. Love and blessings. #Jhoom."

Later, he also reacted to Vishal's post on X and said, "Bro. Shine on. Love. Always."

Meanwhile, Crakk is touted as India’s first-ever extreme sports action film.