Watch: Gangubai Kathiawadi's 'Dholida' vibes reach Eiffel Tower, trio grooves to Alia Bhatt's garba beat in viral video

Even before the Alia Bhatt starrer released on the big screen, the music was out to appeal and attract the audience. Tuning to the 'Dholida' song, three female dancers were seen nailing the garba steps at the world wonder Eiffel Tower.

In the now-viral video, identified as Mansi Parekh, can be seen grooving to the beat along two of her friends. The trio is gracefully groomed in saree, however with shoes on their foot, while energetically performing to the beat from the Bollywood release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The location that they chose to exhibit their love for the beat happens to be the Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower.

Since posted a few days back, the video has hit netizens with over 13.6K views, hundreds of likes. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:55 AM IST