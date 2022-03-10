Watch video: Female dancers groove to Alia Bhatt's garba beat 'Dholida' in Kerala saree

If you have watched the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, then you must be aware of the talks over color white and its symbolic meanings - 'ganga' white, 'moon' white, 'darkness' or 'morning' white...

However, wondering what's in a color of the cloth or the simplistic saree? No spoilers, if you know it you!

Even before the Alia Bhatt starrer released on the big screen, the music was out to appeal and attract the audience. Tuning to the 'Dholida' song, two Malayali girls were seen nailing its steps.

Twist alert! The female dancer duo were draped in Kerala saree to a garba beat - might seem uncommon, but the their dance is flawless and well in sync to toss a Gujarati's enthusiasm.

From the Instagram profile, the duo can be identified as Divya and Hrikdha. Since posted few days back, the video has gathered 100K views, 5K likes and multiple comments in praise.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:14 AM IST