Watch video: Kerala bride grooves to Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka chak' from Atrangi Re

Though we have entered the new year, the old trends don't seem to fade so soon. In a recent video, a bride and her sister were seen grooving to the beats of the popular song from the Bollywood film, 'Atrangi Re'.



The video posted on Instagram by the page @jeryangel_photography has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe. In the video, a Kerala bride dressed in a south Indian saree can be seen stepping forward grooving to the song from Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka chak'. The groom dressed in white is seen standing beside and enjoys the lady love's dance and crazy moves. The two have a basil garland across their neck, while the bride flaunlessly recreates the moves of Sara Ali Khan, the groom tries to be the onlooker similar to Dhanush.

Since posted a while ago, the video has hit over 4 Million views, 388 K likes and flooded with comments. Netizens wrote, "Super", "Mapla pakkuratha parunga (look at how the sight of the groom)" and so on...

Watch:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:07 PM IST