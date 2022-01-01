Watch video: Bride, sister sets the stage on fire with Sara Ali Khan’s 'Chaka Chak'; internet loves it

Though we have entered the new year, the old trends don't seem to fade so soon. In a recent video, a bride and her sister were seen grooving to the beats of the popular song from the Bollywood film, 'Atrangi Re'.

The video posted on Instagram by the page @theweddingministry has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe. “They are absolutely slaying this rendition of Chaka Chak,” read the post caption.

The bride and her sister can be seen dressed similar to what Sara Ali Khan takes to dance in the film Atrangi Re's hit beat song 'Chaka Chak', sung by AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal. The two sisters danced with all energy on the song and in full sync.

Check the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Recently, daily soap Anupamma cast Rupali Ganguly took to social media of her dancing on the same song, the video no sooner went viral with over 17 million views. In the reel, we could see Ganguly and Sara hooking to the steps of the song. For the one's unaware of it, Chaka Chak has been choreographed by Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay.

Take a look at their dance moves, right here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:51 PM IST