 ‘I Work With Bunch Of Idiots:’ Man Rants Over His Colleagues, Calls ChatGPT His ‘Only Good Co-Worker’
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
There are several people who take to social media to express their frustration about their workplace and their cranky coworkers. In one such recent case, a person shared a Reddit post telling netizens about the only good coworker he has while working in a team that he doesn't really adore. The post is going viral on social media and gathering many reactions.

The internet user criticised his colleagues, but revealed that he has one good coworker he can praise and enjoy working with. Who was it, was it his best friend onboard? Let us tell you that it was no person but an artificial intelligence tool that he enjoyed working with. He titled his post: "Chat GPT is my only good coworker."

Narrating more about his work life and expressing dissatisfaction about his team, he wrote, "I work in corporate setting and run my own department. I work with a bunch of f**king idiots. Most of them don't or don't want to do their job." No sooner, he noted that the AI tool is the best coworker he has.

Netizens react

His thoughts have got netizens talking. The post has attracted mixed reactions over the shout out for ChatGPT and usage of the tool at workplace. Many agreed to the statement, while others questioned the benefits of the tool at work.

Reacting to the viral post, a netizen commented, "Omg, I can so relate!" "Seeing how du*b ChatGPT can be, I can’t help but wonder what kind of work it could replace. Sounds like your dept was the problem," said another.

