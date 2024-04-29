 Dabbawala Service In London Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To 'Dabbadrop'
The UK-based startup named 'Dabbadrop' is something that has taken internet by storm in the recent days despite its introduction in 2018.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Dabbawala Service In London | Video from X

Why should only Mumbai have all the fun and glory? The city's famous and age-old food delivery service has inspired people in London, making them come up with a similar portal in the capital of England. The UK-based startup named 'Dabbadrop' is something that has taken internet by storm in the recent days despite its introduction in 2018.

A video of the service reminding Indians about the Mumbai's local dabbawalas is circulating online and going viral. Claiming the company to be "London's fatest growing tiffin service," the video gives a glimpse of the facilities and services provided by Dabbadrop.

From kitchen scenes to packaging, from delivery cycles to people trying the meal, the viral clip promoted the Mumbai-inspired dabbawala service now available in London. Notably, the clip sought investors who could help the brand grow and excel.

Several netizens including well-known businessman Anand Mahindra reacted to the service. His X post in this regard, read, "No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization." However, he didn't put forth any thoughts on investing at the London-based startup.

Overall, Indians were proud and delighted to see a service from their homeland inspire business concepts abroad. One of the replies, read, "Wow!! Mumbai famous dabbawala business concept is growing even outside of our country."

