Dabbawala Service In London Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To 'Dabbadrop'

Why should only Mumbai have all the fun and glory? The city's famous and age-old food delivery service has inspired people in London, making them come up with a similar portal in the capital of England. The UK-based startup named 'Dabbadrop' is something that has taken internet by storm in the recent days despite its introduction in 2018.

A video of the service reminding Indians about the Mumbai's local dabbawalas is circulating online and going viral. Claiming the company to be "London's fatest growing tiffin service," the video gives a glimpse of the facilities and services provided by Dabbadrop.

From kitchen scenes to packaging, from delivery cycles to people trying the meal, the viral clip promoted the Mumbai-inspired dabbawala service now available in London. Notably, the clip sought investors who could help the brand grow and excel.

No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization!



Several netizens including well-known businessman Anand Mahindra reacted to the service. His X post in this regard, read, "No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization." However, he didn't put forth any thoughts on investing at the London-based startup.

Overall, Indians were proud and delighted to see a service from their homeland inspire business concepts abroad. One of the replies, read, "Wow!! Mumbai famous dabbawala business concept is growing even outside of our country."