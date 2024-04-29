Oh, No! Kolkata Woman Inhales Nose Pin She Wore Since Her Wedding, Gets Treated By Doctors

Nose piercings come in various shapes and designs, however, the tradition one that is worn by several Indian woman is a simple nose pin which is two-way. The ornament that shines on the face is locked from the inner side of the nose; it is usually something very commonly adorned by married ladies in the country. A woman wearing such a nose pin recently went through a concerning mishap. She ended up inhaling her piece that she had been wearing for the last 16-17 years of her marriage, leading her to seek medical assistance.

The woman was identifed as 35-year-old Varsha Sahu who hailed from Kolkata, West Bengal. Media reported the shocking incident and expressed her not being scared of what had happened. She initially assumed it to have passed through the digestive system and sent out of her body through poop, unless she experienced some discomfort recently in her breath.

Exceptional case involving young woman

A report by the BBC mentioned that the metal ornament entered into her lung and resulted in shortness of breath until it was finally removed by doctors. "Most such cases involve young children or elderly people above 80," Pulmonologist named Debraj Jash was quoted as saying in reports while terming Sahu's incident an exception.

The team of doctors at Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata successfully extracted the nose pin. They initially counselled the patient about the medical procedure she had to undergo to remove the object, followed by carefully operating it on her. Sahu was discharged after four days of the 30-minute-long invasive surgery.

Goodbye nose pin

The incident probably left the woman traumatised about wearing nose pins and rings. She told the media that she would never go back to adorning such pieces. "No way. I could never imagine that something like this could happen, but it did. I do not want a repeat of it," read the BBC report quoting Varsha Sahu.